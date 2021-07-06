Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Elizabeth Holmes

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Elizabeth Holmes, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, colleague and friend, passed away on July 2, 2021 after a brief illness at the age of 63. She will be remembered by family and friends for her warmth, selflessness and genuine care for those around her.

After growing up in New Jersey and Ohio, Liz attended Colgate University and majored in Art History. Fluent in French, she spent a semester in Dijon and cultivated a lifelong interest in French art, cooking and culture.

After graduating, she moved to New York City, where she met John P. Holmes, Jr. The couple married in 1981 and enjoyed many happy years of marriage, recently celebrating their 40th anniversary on June 13. The couple moved to Shelter Island full time in 1985, where Liz worked and volunteered in leadership roles for many organizations in the area, including Holmes General Store & Ice Cream shop in the Heights, the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Youth School, and the PTA at Hampton Day School.

In more recent years, Liz served as associate director of Admissions at Friends Academy in Locust Valley, where her two sons attended high school. She was a cherished friend and one of the school’s greatest cheerleaders in her 12 years at the school. She will be sorely missed.

In addition to her roles in the community, Liz’s passions extended to the arts, where she was accomplished in painting and drawing. A lifelong learner and lover of literature, she could often be found in the shade of a tree in her backyard with one of her favorite books.

Above all, Liz was a truly inspirational figure in the lives of those close to her through her caring and kindness. As a wife, she was endlessly thoughtful in her partnership. As a mother and grandmother, she set an example by always putting others before herself. Her immense love for family is a gift that will be treasured by all for many years to come.

Liz is survived by her husband John; sons and stepsons Christopher, Russell, John III and Matt; sister Linda; and 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. In memoriam, the Holmes family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Friends Academy in her name: www.fa.org/give/elizabeth-holmes.