Shelter Island sets date for blood donations
With the increase in the East End’s population, there’s an increased need for blood to serve patients at area hospitals. But the pandemic has resulted in a nationwide lack of blood donors.
Shelter Island will hold a blood drive at the EMS headquarters on Manwaring Road Thursday, July 22, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Donors should eat and drink prior to giving blood and must bring a donor ID or an ID bearing their names and pictures. All donors must wear a mask or face covering. Staff members will be taking temperatures of each donor, and donors must be free of any COVID-19 symptoms for a minimum of 14 days.
If you have any concerns about COVID-19, you should contact your own physician to be tested.
While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred to maintain social distancing. Call 1-800-933-2566, or for further questions, call Kristen at 1-646-739-1827.
Every donor will receive a box of Girl Scout cookies.