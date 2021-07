Far from his days of wartime aviation, Michael Coles enjoyed a peaceful flight in his Tiger Moth over Bug Light. (Courtesy photo)

“Lucky, Not Smart” is the title of Michael Coles’ charming coming-of-age memoir.

Mr. Coles was a British Royal Navy pilot during the Korean War and later became a flight instructor.

Shelter Islander Jonathan Russo will interview Mr. Coles about his fascinating book and life.

This program will take place on Zoom Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m.

Click here to register for this event