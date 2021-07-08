Shelter Island Reporter calendar: July 8

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

YOUTH PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

Shelter Island Scavenger Hunt – A Family Adventure, through August 31. You can pick up your booklet at the library, or visit silibrary.org to register. Complete the mini-quest at each location listed and then visit the library to pick up your prize.

STORY THYME with Sara at the Farmstand, every Saturday in July at 10:30 a.m. No need to register. Parents are welcome to bring their own blanket if they feel more comfortable being more socially-distanced.

TUESDAY, JULY 13 – SATURDAY, JULY 17

Seashell Sea Turtle Craft – Take and Make

Design your own seashell sea turtle with this kit. It comes with some seashells but feel free to use your own. Register at silibrary.org

Felt Bird Bookmark – Take and Make

Need something to mark your page? Create your own foul fowl or cool chick to keep track during summer reading. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

Quogue Wildlife Refuge’s Reptiles, 11 a.m. (In-Person) Join the crew from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge for some reptile fun: Outdoors, socially-distanced, with masks. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (In-Person)Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session. Socially distanced and masks are required. Spots are limited so register now at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Friday Night Dialogue: “Lucky, Not Smart” by Michael H. Coles, 7 p.m. (Presented by Shelter Island Library on Zoom) Register at silibrary.org



Coles was a British Royal Navy pilot during the Korean War and later became a flight instructor. Shelter Islander Jonathan Russo will interview Mr. Coles about his fascinating book and life.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

Shelter Island Garden Tour, 1 to 5 p.m. to benefit Shelter Island Historical Society and Garden Club of Shelter Island. Tickets, $65, online at shelterislandhistorical.org. Masks optional, no pets. Rain date, Sunday, July 11.

TUESDAY, JULY 13

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m.: “Angle of Repose” by Wallace Stegner (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

Lyman Ward, a historian confined to a wheelchair, sets out to tell the story of his frontier-era grandparents, an artist and a mining engineer, and their 60-year marriage. This program will take place in-person at the library. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Friday Night Dialogue: Necessary Bridges, 7 p.m.: “We are Still Here,” a conversation with leaders of the Shinnecock Nation on a panel moderated by Shelter Island’s Aterahme Lawrence. Presented by the llibrary on Zoom, register at least 30 minutes in advance at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 17

“New York, New York, New York: Four Decades of Success, Excess, and Transformation” 4 p.m.

Thomas Dyja’s sweeping yet in-depth history of the city over the past several decades. Mr. Dyja will discuss his work with Michael Hirschorn, a producer and multi-Emmy Award winning CEO of Ish entertainment. This program will take place in-person, inside the library. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 23 – SUNDAY, JULY 25

The Shelter Island Historical Society presents, A HILL OF BEANS, a musical by Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen. 5:30 p.m.

Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org; $40.00 per person. RAIN DATES: JULY 30, 31 & AUGUST 1

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, July 9, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Dering Harbor Trustees, Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m., Village Hall.

Conservation Advisory Council, Monday, July 12, 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Shoreline Access Review Task Force, Tuesday, July 13, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, Tuesday, July 13, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, July 13, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, July 13, 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.