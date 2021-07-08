Squirrels, howls and fun on the water with the Menantic Yacht Club

Menantic Yacht Club sailors on West Neck Harbor over the Fourth of July weekend. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

The 2021 second series of Sunfish races hosted by the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) went off with just a minor hitch this past Sunday — the wind. Last week’s steady gale was replaced with a squirrelly northwest wind howling intermittently between zero and 5 knots, not even enough wind to tip a Sunfish. In fact, one sailor, Jodi Sisley, commented that it was her first time racing with the MYC that she did not take an accidental swim.

The sailing was easier than last week in that no one needed medication before or after racing, there were no black and blue marks or banged noggins. However, in some ways, sailing in light winds, which favors lighter sailors, takes more concentration than sailing in heavy winds. One is constantly looking for wind and trimming the sail; one mistake can put you way behind the pack.

The sailing was competitive, despite the lack of wind, especially between Paul Zinger and Lee Montes. When Lee showed up at the rigging area, Paul saw an easy win evaporate. However, anyone at any time can do well. I, a middle of the pack sailor most days, led in the first race until I made a tactical error rounding the last mark and wound up in third, a spot I’m usually happy with. As it turned out, Paul had nothing to worry about, placing first overall. Lee placed second overall.

Brothers John and Charlie Modica are always having a good time on the course. The difference between them is usually just a few points. This past Sunday was no different, with the final outcome determined by the scorekeeper. It‘s reported that Charlie taunted his brother all day. During one race, as he approached the finish six boat lengths ahead of John, Charlie slowed, seemingly to allow his brother to catch up, all the while saying sweetly “you still have a chance to get there John, you can do it.” Charlie then bided his time and deliberately waited to cross the finish line just a hair ahead of John. When the final numbers were added up, however, John had his revenge, taking third place to Charlie’s fourth by one point. However, Charlie got the last laugh. John’s third place trophy was a photograph of 2020 Sunfish racing with Charlie’s boat front and center.

Kate Duff was back racing this week, along with Fredddy Zorovich. Fifteen-year-old Christian Sanders solo-raced for the first time and performed well. Lee gave Christian some helpful tips. Welcome, Josh Rosenberg who sailed with us for the first time. However, where is Will Lehr? We all miss you, Will.

Between races, George Zinger, talking with Freddy Zorovich, summed up our club when he commented that the most important thing about sailing with the MYC is having fun. George is as competitive as anyone, but one has to have fun along the way.

Betsy Colby ran Race Committee along with her trusty crew consisting of Susie Massie and Marian Thomson. Wade Homer provided assistance in driving the committee boat. Betsy ran four races, mixing courses to make things interesting. For the last two races she used the leeward mark as the starting pin and ran courses “G” and “W” because of a wind shift. Betsy was praised by all involved for running a good series of races in trying conditions, as well as for keeping her feisty crew under control. Thank you all for a superb job. Remember sailors, come up alongside the RC and give them your full name and wear a life jacket.

In what has become an annual tradition, Linda Gibbs and Tom McMahon hosted the annual Fourth of July after-race party. Master Griller Tom prepared a feast fit for a hungry sailor, hamburgers and hot dogs with all the trimmings. Marian brought Judy Hole’s signature dish, deviled eggs, in honor of Judy, a long-time and well-loved club member who passed recently. The camaraderie was evident, as was the sail talk.

Steve Smith was recruited to captain the stake boat. He and his crew, Richard Smith, had a nice day on the water snapping pictures and moving marks. None of the 23 sailors who participated on Sunday needed any kind of assistance. A second chase boat crewed by the Homer clan, Cindy, Jordan, Wade and friend, Amanda, also had a nice time on the water, taking turns swimming. Betty Bishop has generously stepped up to captain the chase boat for the rest of the summer. Many thanks to all.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day. Commodore Bethge has a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Call Bob Harris at 631-749-0524 (email [email protected]) or Peter Beardsley at 917-696-8229 ([email protected]) to reserve your boat or just to ask about our incredible club.

On another note, Peter Beardsley did not sail with the MYC on Sunday, he was off winning the Heatherton Trophy at the Shelter Island Yacht Club in his Viper.

See you on the water.