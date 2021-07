(Credit: Carol Galligan)

One of the highlights of the summer season is the annual Garden Tour to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Garden Club of Shelter Island.

Five Island homes will open their stunning gardens to the public this Saturday, July 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person and may be purchased online at shelterislandhistorical.org.

Masks are optional. Please, no pets.

The rain date is Sunday, July 11.