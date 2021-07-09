Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor — June 28-July 5

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

A wonderful life

To the Editor:

All this brouhaha about affordable housing on Shelter Island made me think of a scene from one of my favorite movies. I offer, without comment and for your consideration, the following from Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life:”

George Bailey: He [George’s father] did help a few people get out of your slums, Mr. Potter. And what’s wrong with that? Why …here, you are all businessmen here. Doesn’t it make them better citizens? Doesn’t it make them better customers? You … you said that uh … what’d you say just a minute ago? They, they ‘had to wait and save their money before they even thought of a decent home.’

“Wait! Wait for what? Until their children grow up and leave them? Until they’re so old and broken-down that they … Do you know how long it takes a working man to save $5,000? Just remember this, Mr. Potter, that this rabble you’re talking about … they do most of the working and paying and living and dying in this community. Well, is it too much to have them work and pay and live and die in a couple of decent rooms and a bath?

“Anyway, my father didn’t think so. People were human beings to him, but to you, a warped, frustrated old man, they’re cattle. Well, in my book, he died a much richer man than you’ll ever be.”

Old Man Potter: “I’m not interested in your book. I’m talking about the Building and Loan.

George: “I know very well what you’re talking about. You’re talking about something you can’t get your fingers on, and it’s galling you. That’s what you’re talking about, I know.”

SCOTT A. ROBBINS, Shelter Island

Kohn responds

To the Editor:

Affordable housing was never about ensuring several volunteer firefighters and EMS workers a nearby place to live. Having these volunteers on the Island 24/7 is an essential government service. Why the town has not built a few quality apartments for them on one or more of the fire station lots is beyond me. If they can build the fire stations, they can build the apartments. Let’s get that done.

Here’s what’s really going on: Supervisor Siller’s professed concern for EMS and firefighters is only a PR front to hide the makings of a secret plan to force dramatic changes to every residential neighborhood on this Island.

To appreciate what Siller is trying to do (until he got caught), one must connect these dots: Comprehensive Plan —> Zoning —> Low Income Housing/Commercial Facilities.

To accomplish his ends, Siller has to change the zoning law, employ a legal maneuver called “spot-zoning” (i.e., the singling out of small parcels of land for uses inconsistent with the zoning of their surrounding areas, the very antithesis of “planned zoning”), or create an “overlay district,” increasing housing density wherever he wants in the name of “community.”

But, by law, these actions must be true to the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Shelter Island is currently operating under its 1994 Comprehensive Plan, an excellent plan, which takes strong stands against “spot-zoning” and “density.” Thus, Siller needed a new Comprehensive Plan.

Fortunately, several brave members of the volunteer CPAC saw through this charade. Refusing to rubber stamp plans secretly in play to change the zoning laws, they recommended — unanimously — that, until the Comprehensive Plan is completed, Siller keep his paws off the zoning law.

Rejecting that advice, Siller blew up both the CHB and the CPAC, now being “reconstituted” so that only “like-minded” volunteers need apply. So much for “advisory” committees, diversity of opinion, and transparency.

For now, Shelter Island residents have been rescued from a long-term disaster.

But we must remain vigilant. Siller has declared this will be his “sandpit,” his personal jihad. Meanwhile, Mr. Colligan will give his speeches about how much he “loves those kids” at the school while he helps Mr. Siller, in the name of “community,” rob your neighborhood of its pastoral character.

Stay tuned. Silent no more is a coalition of residents reaching across the political aisle who reject the whims of a vocal few who would ruin the character of the Island we love.

BOB KOHN, Shelter Island

Risk and reward

To the Editor:

While I am all for freedom of speech, I think that an individual who takes an appointed position on a committee should not use it to repeatedly challenge the validity and value of that body’s existence. That is not acting in good faith.

The Community Housing Board is the product of the original Comprehensive Plan’s mandate, if I recall, and it is not for an appointee to try and undermine that from a position the value of which they plainly see as zero except for the purpose of monkeywrenching.

That being said, if one were to look at what’s been accomplished as stand-alone evidence of need, then you’d have to assume that the recent survey’s results are correct, and housing finishes where Zenyatta used to start … way back in the pack.

Its polar opposite would be open space. People said they wanted open space, and money was found to make that happen. Ironically, the open space part of the Community Preservation Program raised the cost of housing significantly.

Community Preservation is not just open space, but managing the demographics of the population. We have to use money to offset the effects of money. Fire with fire. So we need a plan that includes funding and asset control.

There are two approaches to the issue. One, you can talk about it. Two, you can do something about it. The second has actual risk and reward associated with it. Small wonder it’s been neglected.

PAUL SHEPHERD, Former councilman, Town of Shelter Island

Why affordable housing is important

To the Editor:

I would like to comment about Community Housing Board (CHB) work during the last five years of my involvement. Affordable housing here does not equate with low-income housing or high-density projects or poor people.

Why is affordable housing important? It keeps a community vibrant and resilient. It enhances a community’s economic, social and cultural aspects. Affordable housing can reduce the brain drain by younger folks moving away and support a workforce for tourism. It can help seniors who cannot afford to live where they raised their families and others whose income has not kept pace with housing costs. Affordable housing can sustain Shelter Island’s “rural seaside charm” — in the words of planners in the 1990s.

CHB members met with East End town representatives and Assemblyman Thiele to learn what we could accomplish on Shelter Island. Our situation was quite different, because, with the exception of a few water districts Islanders depend on their own private wells for water. Shelter Island water is supplied by a sole aquifer for many residential, business and commercial properties. Since water quality and quantity remain a concern of residents, viable housing recommendations may be limited.

Our East End colleagues repeatedly indicated that rental units, not ownership, should be Shelter Island’s priority. East Hampton even shared many documents for its processes, costs, and contracts on how to implement and monitor affordable housing.

CHB members reviewed what properties, particularly town-owned, could qualify for affordable housing. We talked with the Senior Center leaders and others to see how we could work with individuals/families for housing needs. Teachers, firefighters, police, single or divorced professionals, young families, or even children of residents were considered. These could be included on a registry or become prospects for affordable housing renovation.

I learned from the Building Department how houses or garages could be renovated to meet regulations. Only the designated affordable housing space had to meet current code. Thinking a whole house had to be upgraded has been a barrier to conversions. When I was last on the CHB, discussions centered on a four-unit structure for rental on town-owned property. A builder would assume development and management responsibilities.

Changes and issues are in play. Read the original Comprehensive Plan produced by residents themselves decades ago. Despite adoption by the Town Board in 1994, good policy ideas and objectives still have not been tackled or implemented — like permanent affordable housing.

ABBY DRESS, Former member, Community Housing Board

Whose Island?

To the Editor:

Looking at my watch I’m wondering which train has left the station?

Are we about to break ground on some units for affordable housing? Or are we going to finish up the new park on West Neck Road with professional consultation? Fix the bulkheads around the Island and repair town landings, or paint the house next to Town Hall?

We have pictures and a map of all the parkland on the Island, but do we have an inventory of all its structures and future budgetary needs? If we can’t house everyone who needs it, do we not try at all? If someone is a second (or third) home owner, do they have moral authority to create policy? Is there enough political power on the Island to make something happen?

Whose Island, anyway?

BERT WAIFE, Shelter Island

Bupkus

To the Editor:

Re: The July 1 Reporter, Jennifer Maxson’s column, “Bupkus.”

The writer took this wonderful Yiddish word “Bupkus,” meaning zero or beans, and magically turned it into a terrific read. Bupkus like so many other Yiddish words are so expressive that you can almost figure out their meaning simply by listening to the word. The multi-gifted Mrs. Maxson got it right.

With all the stress in life, it’s always nice to read something that makes you smile. I look forward to her column and wonder if there’s a “tchotchkes” in a future read.

TED LAPIDES, Gainesville, Fla.

A disgraceful display

To the Editor:

Last week’s Community Housing Board meeting was a disgraceful display of poor behavior by an angry, unhinged mob, and a complete leadership failure by the Town Board who completely encouraged the mayhem. Shortly after Bob Kohn began to speak, an angry team of bullies attacked Mr. Kohn, who was highly prepared with his fact-based presentation regarding affordable housing.

Bob Kohn has the right to speak freely; has the right to air his views as a member of the Community Housing Board; and has the right to his first amendment protections. Why has the Town Board decided to remove him from the Housing Board? Because they disagree with his positions? Because he caught the Town Board violating the Town Code? That’s Marxism 101 and a disgraceful display of retaliation.

Dissent and civilized discussion are the foundations of a strong, healthy democracy. Why now would anyone bother to volunteer for an advisory committee now when it’s clear they are simply being used to approve what the Town Board wants to do?

It was nearly unbearable to listen to Jim Colligan pontificating and lecturing the committee about his less-than-mediocre accomplishments from over 50 years ago in Carle Place, Nassau County. It was disturbing to hear him threaten physical violence against Mr. Kohn.

Reinstate Bob Kohn to the Community Housing Board, and remove Jim Colligan from the Town Board — Colligan is a shameless, self promoting, big mouth with a clear anger management problem, and an embarrassment to Shelter Island. Wise Gordon Gooding got it right – Shelter Island deserves better than this.

K. KLENAWICUS, Shelter Island