Storm to intensify this morning

The heavy rainfall that pounded the region as Tropical Storm Elsa struck overnight is expected to intensify and then subside by late morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch remain in effect until noon. Up to two more inches of rain is likely to fall, officials said.

So far the unrelenting rain has had the biggest impact on the region, though heavy winds have been a factor farther east, according to the NWS.

Drivers are advised to use caution on their morning commute as hydroplaning is possible on roadways, some of which have begun to pond, the NWS said. The strongest effects from the storm are expected to be felt before 9 a.m., officials said.

PSEG-Long Island is reporting only about 37 active outages affecting 1,100 customers as of 6 a.m., but none on the Shelter Island. The bulk of the outages in Suffolk County are to the west and closer to the South Shore, a PSEG-LI outage map shows. PSEG said it restored power for more than 9,500 customers overnight.

Sustained winds of about 17 to 24 mph are expected this morning with gusts over 30 mph, but conditions should improve before noon with the rain mostly subsiding. There’s a forecasted high temperature of about 82 degrees Friday, according to the NWS.

The sun is expected to make a return Saturday morning though rain is possible at times throughout the weekend, when temperatures are expected to remain in the high 70s to low 80s.