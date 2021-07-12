Island pro golfer in the money, places 2nd in Providence Open

Jay (Jake) Card III teeing off. (Credit: Reporter file)

We never get tired following one of our own as he or she follows their dreams.

That’s the way it is with young Jay “Jake” Card III. As Jake is putting his golf game on the line against the best players in the world, I’m constantly amazed at just how difficult a job this is, and how well he’s playing.

This past week was no different, as he traveled to Rhode Island to play in the Providence Open against 130 of the best amateurs and professionals on the tour.

After the first day, last Thursday, Jake shot a 5-under-par round of 67. That score put him all alone in second place.

A perfect position to put a couple of great rounds together. If you remember last week, the next day, Friday, Tropical Storm Elsa struck the northeast. The second round was canceled and it became a one-round event.

Jake still had a superior round of golf and collected second-place money before jumping on a plane to head for his next event.

When Jake plays golf, he’s a plus-6 handicap. That means if he plays in a net golf tournament and shoots a 70, he gets a 76, which is why he doesn’t play in net tournaments.

As I watch his rounds, it always gives me pleasure to see that in almost every event he enters, he’s one of the leaders. I start looking for his name from the top of the list.

He just needs to put a few good rounds together in the same tournament, sink a few more putts, and get a win. That would give him the start he needs to get rolling.

In the meantime, nice playing again, Jake, and keep up the good work. We’re all pulling for you.