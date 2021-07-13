Lions Club Fellowship Award goes to Archer Brown

The Shelter Island Lions Club has selected Archer Brown as the recipient of this year’s Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, joining 13 other exemplary honorees of the Club.

Named for the founder of Lions Clubs, this award is the organization’s highest form of recognition, the Club said, and “embodies humanitarian ideals consistent with the purpose of Lionism.”

The recipient of this award becomes a model, the Lions stated, because of the exemplary service to her/his Club and the community it serves.

The Club’s previous Melvin Jones recipients meet each year to discuss potential candidates; an award is not automatically granted each year, but only when there is a Lion who earns it. The Officers, Board and other Club members do not weigh in on this decision.

Ms. Brown is a former editor of the Reporter’s Around the Island section and continues to contribute to the paper.

The Club has donated $1,000 to the Lions Clubs International Foundation in Ms. Brown’s name to assist with international COVID-19 relief efforts. Ms. Brown will be receiving an acknowledgment of this contribution, a plaque, a special pin and a personalized letter from the President of the Foundation in recognition of her efforts and contributions to the Shelter Island community.

From everyone at the Reporter, congratulations, Archer!