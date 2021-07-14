Board of Ed makes leadership changes

Margaret Colligan, left, being sworn in Monday evening by District Clerk Jacqueline Dunning, as the new president of the Shelter Island Board of Education. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

At its re-organizational meeting on Monday night, the Shelter Island Board of Education elected Margaret Colligan as president and Kate Rossi-Snook as vice president for the 2021-2022 school year.

Both women were sworn into office by District Clerk Jacqueline Dunning, as was Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.

During the meeting, Jennifer Gulluscio presented proposed plans for the field trip for the 8th and 9th grade students. The Board will vote on this trip, to Disney World in December, at the Aug. 30 board meeting. Ms. Gulluscio said the classes were combining because the 9th graders had missed going on the trip last year because of COVID. She said while the older group had completed most of their fundraising to pay for the trip, the 8th graders still had a gap to fill and had not been able to hold as many fundraising activities due to the pandemic.

Ms. Gulluscio said the students would be organizing car washes and selling raffle tickets in the coming weeks. Board member Tracy McCarthy offered the opportunity to sell raffles at the Sylvester Manor farmstand, and said other Island venues might be possible, in addition to the traditional sites, such as the IGA.

Todd Gulluscio, director of athletics, physical education, health, wellness and personnel, reported that the fall athletic season would proceed, with volleyball, golf and cross country beginning on Aug. 23. The school will receive its 6th consecutive School of Distinction Award in the fall, he said, reflecting a high degree of academic as well as athletic achievement.

Jen Rylott, director of pupil personnel, data and instruction, gave extensive presentations on the District Comprehensive Improvement Plan as well as a multi-tiered system for academic, social and emotional support. These will be posted on the school’s website.

Superintendent Doelger reported that Gov. Cuomo and the state Department of Health had announced that masks were optional for vaccinated students attending summer school. Guidelines for the fall session are expected to be forthcoming closer to the start of the school year.

Mr. Doelger recalled that one year ago, the Board gathered for its first in-person session in several months, meeting outdoors. He and the board members reflected on the success of keeping school open in-person for the full year. In addition to graduation and the prom, there were numerous end-of-year activities, including the DARE graduation barbecue where police and students enjoyed healthy competition in sports.