Missing infant found safe in Delaware

A six month-old girl, of Hampton Bays, reported missing by her father on July 12, 2021, who told the Southampton Town Police Department that the infant was in the custody her mother, Sarah Payne, 34, of Shelter Island, and was possibly in Wilmington, Delaware.

The detective division of the Southampton Town Police Department reported that with the assistance of the U.S. Marshalls Office and Wilmington Police Department, “the infant was found safe in Wilmington, Delaware, with his mother (Ms. Payne), who is wanted by the Suffolk County Probation Department. The infant is safe and healthy and currently with the Delaware Child Protective Services.”

The baby had been removed from the custody of her mother, by the Suffolk County Child Protective Services in January.

Southampton Town Police reported it is “working with Suffolk County District Attorney and the Delaware DA’s office to extradite Sarah Payne on Kidnapping 2nd, a “B” Felony, Custodial Interference 1st , a class “E” Felony, Criminal Contempt 2nd, a class “A” Misdemeanor and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” Misdemeanor.”