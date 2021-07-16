News from Goat Hill, July 16

Not backwards, but from left, Bruce Taplin, Lynn Edwards, John Brownlie and Julia Best, winners of the Shelter Island Country Club’s Backwards Tournament. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

There was another great turnout for the Shelter Island Country Club’s (SICC) Backwards Tournament.

With the entire course played backwards, it makes for some very interesting holes, like the 4th tee to the 9th green and the 7th tee to the 6th green. Anyway, it was very competitive, with John Brownlie knocking out the defending champion Bruce Taplin, which came down to a matching of score cards.

In the women’s division, Julia Best bested all others and Lynn Edwards grabbed the runner up position. Don’t miss the Junkyard Tournament this Sunday, July 18 at 4 p.m. See you all there and thanks for the support.

Course Conditions

The course is currently in great shape, with all the rain we’ve had and hard work from the grounds crew. The greens are rolling fast and true and the fairways are enjoying the summer rain and staying green. There’s been a lot of play so far this summer, and SICC thanks all those who have come out to play. With a challenging 9-hole layout, it’s a perfect opportunity to play nine and hit the Flying Goat to dine. We’re still looking for our first score of 29 — anyone who shoots 29 gets a $200 gift certificate to the pro shop or restaurant. Tell all your good golfing friends to give it a shot. See you out on the course.

SICC Schedule of Events

July 18 — Junkyard tournament

August 8 — Mixed scramble

August 18 — 1st Annual Junior Goat Hill open

August 22 — Midnight Madness

September 18 — 120th Birthday cocktail party and fund raiser

September 19 — 1st Annual Goat Hill Open

Flying Goat restaurant

Lunch and dinner six days a week (closed Wednesday). Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter island, where there’s always a breeze. Daily specials. Reservations recommended, 631-749-5404.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Hours of operation — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Comments, questions and suggestions — [email protected]

Pro shop — 631-749-0416

Next week – Fun facts about SICC

Donate used golf balls

Attitude makes the difference