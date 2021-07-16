Raffle sales and car wash coming up — Students step up fundraising efforts

Kids will be out again this weekend for car washes.(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Don’t miss out on a chance to win valuable prizes: purchase raffle tickets to benefit the Shelter Island School Classes of 2025 and 2026.

Shelter Island students will be selling raffle tickets at the Farmer’s Market this Saturday and at Sylvester Manor’s CSA pick up. Keep an eye out for kids selling in front of Dandy Liquors and IGA over the next week as well. Students in the 8th and 9th grades are selling tickets for $1 each. All proceeds are going toward their class trip to Disney.

“Our students have missed out on several long-standing fundraising opportunities due to many activities being canceled because of COVID,” said teacher Jennifer Gulluscio. “We are hoping to have a successful raffle fundraiser to try to recoup some of the funds that we were not able to raise during the last year and a half.”

The Class of 2026 is having a car wash on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, and they will be selling tickets at the car wash, with the drawing to follow later that afternoon.

Over $1,000 in prizes: 28 chances to win:

• $200 gift certificate to Sunset Beach

• $125 gift certificate to 18 Bay

• $120 value round-trip ferry tickets from South Ferry

• $100 gift certificate to Maria’s Kitchen

• $75 gift card to Slice

• $75 gift certificate to Vine Street

• $50 gift certificate to Finley’s Fiction

• $30 gift certificate to Cornucopia

• $30 value two salads from The Lettuce Lady

• $25 gift certificate to The Pharmacy

• $25 gas gift card from Piccozzi’s Service Station

• Patio Peach Tree from Gulluscio Nursery

• Gift certificate for 1 doz. cupcakes by Specialty Cupcakes by Jacqueline Dunning

• 3 separate gift certificates from Hair by Mary for $18 each

• 11 separate gift certificates to the Whale’s Tale (5 certificates for 1 round of mini golf, 3 certificates for 2 rounds of mini golf, 3 gift certificates for a medium slushy)

• Kooba magnetic target game from Jack’s Marine

The above prizes were all generously donated by local merchants. If anyone would like to purchase chances to win, please contact Jennifer Gulluscio at 631-721-7126 or [email protected]. or you can send money via Venmo to @Jennifer-Gulluscio. She will make sure tickets are filled out with your contact information, and that your money benefits the students.