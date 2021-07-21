New candidate in race for Town Board

(Credti: Courtesy Image)

What looked like a walk for Shelter Island candidates turned into a race, at least for one Town Board seat as the Democrats endorsed Barbara Jean Ianfolla this week as their choice to fill the unexpired two years of Mike Bebon’s term.

Mr. Bebon quit the Town Board, announcing his plans to move from the Island to be near family members in South Carolina.

Ms. Ianfolla, twice elected town assessor, stepped down from that post, but is ready to serve in government again, Democratic Chairwoman Heather Reylek said.

The move rounds out the Democratic slate for 2021, with Supervisor Gerry Siller running unopposed for another two-year term, and Brett Surerus seeking a four-year Town Board seat that opened when Councilman Albert Dickson announced he would not seek re-election this November.

Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, who also serves as deputy town supervisor, is seeking re-election on the Republican ticke,t and Meg Larsen has the GOP nod for a Town Board seat.