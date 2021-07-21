Shelter Island blood drive set for Thursday

(Courtesy illustration)

Shelter Island will hold a blood drive at the EMS headquarters on Manwaring Road tomorrow,, Thursday, between the hours of 1 and 7 p.m.

Donors should eat and drink prior to giving blood. Bring a donor ID or an ID bearing your name and picture. All donors must wear a mask or face covering. Staff members will be taking temperatures of each donor and ask if you’ve been free of any COVID-19 symptoms for a minimum of 14 days.

If you have had a positive test or have any symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days prior to July 22, you can’t donate blood.

If you have any concern about COVID-19, you should contact your own physician to be tested.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred to maintain social distancing. Call 1-800-933-2566 or for further questions, call Kristen at 1-646-739-1827. Every donor will receive a box of Girl Scout cookies.