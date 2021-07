(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Beverly Cahill Obituary Update

Please join her family and friends, for a celebration of Beverly Cahill’s life at 11am, on Saturday, July 31, at the Union Chapel in the Grove on Shelter Island.

Please bring your best Bev stories and memories.

The Shelter Island Fire Department has generously offered to host a lunch at the firehouse on Route 114 in the Center at 12:30pm.