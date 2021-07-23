GOP taps Kaasik— Now five in race for Town Board seats

(Credit: Courtesy image)

And now there are five.

Five candidates for three seats, when Shelter Island Republican Party Chairman Gary Blados announced this week that Marcus Kaasik has joined the growing number of candidates seeking a Town Board seat in the Nov. 2 election.

This is Mr. Kaasik’s second effort to gain a Board seat, having run a close but ultimately losing race in 2019.

There are now three Republican candidates — incumbent Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, who serves as Deputy Supervisor, Mr. Kaasik and newcomer to electoral politics, Meg Larsen. The Democrats have tapped Brett Surerus and, on Tuesday, announced that Barbara Jean Ianfolla has joined the fray, seeking to complete the two years left on Mike Bebon’s term. He resigned to move nearer to family members in South Carolina in June.

Supervisor Gerry Siller is running unopposed.

“We chose to appoint Marcus Kaasik because his experience and knowledge is something our town needs more than ever after watching the upheaval of the past few months,” Mr. Blados said.

Mr. Kaasik has spent his life on the Island, where he and his wife Eda are raising their daughter, Johanna. He operates a carpentry business and fishes the waters around the Island and advocating on behalf of the baymen.

“He has inspired many Islanders and visitors to seek out that certain special Shelter Island magic,” Mr. Blados said.

He has attended many Town Board meeting during the past decade and is a member of the Planning Board and the Baymen and Anglers Committee, the party chairman said.