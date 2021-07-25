Building Dept. scores electric vehicle: New Chevy Bolt is on the job

The brand-new electric 2021 Chevy Bolt, ready to go to work for the Building Department. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Town Board has approved the purchase of an electric vehicle to be used by the Building Department for inspections and site visits, according to Building Inspector Chris Tehan.

Mr. Tehan reported that the new vehicle is a 2021 Chevrolet Bolt, purchased under the New York State purchasing contract, and the town will be getting a $7,500 rebate from the state toward the purchase.

“The beauty of the new vehicle is that it can be re-charged at the town’s new charging station located adjacent to the Shelter Island Police Department,” Mr. Tehan said.

It can also be charged, albeit at a slower rate, using a standard 110 volt household outlet, he added.

The Building Department will request an additional electric vehicle in the 2022 budget proposal. Police Chief Jim Read has also expressed an interest, Mr. Tehan said, and has taken the new vehicle for a test drive to see if it may suit the needs of some of his staff.