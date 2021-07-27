Following Jake Card on the pro golf trail

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Like the Ricky Nelson’s hit song from years ago, Jay “Jake” Card III is a “Travelin’ Man.” However, instead of making stops all over the world to sing, Jake is on the road to play championship golf.

This past week, Jake flew out to Colorado to play in the Colorado Open, a tournament that has been recognized for over 50 years as one of the best State opens in the country.

There are three main ingredients that make it great: great players, a great purse and great venues. Jake performed well, shooting 72. Unfortunately, only 10 players qualified at Green Valley Ranch in Denver. So, although Jay’s 72 was a good round, it wasn’t good enough to make the cut.

The next day he was off to another pre-qualifier for the Arizona Open. The qualifier was at the Lone Tree Golf Club in Chandler, Ariz. Never giving up, Jake shot an even better round with 3 birdies and only one bogey for a 2-under par round of 69.

The cut was at 32 players and Jay’s 69 put him at 23rd. The travelin’ man has qualified and will be playing in the event at Superstition Mountain Golf Club on August 2- 4.

And this week it will be on to New Hampshire.

Last Saturday, Jake was home and fired another 62 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (he holds the course record with that score) getting ready for New Hampshire. My advice, “make some putts and make sure you don’t Bob any”.

Play well, and remember, Jake, we’re all behind you.

.