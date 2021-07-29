Have fun while doing good: Summer gatherings return

A team assembling at Sylvester Manor’s Dominy windmill last February to install the fourth sail. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The fundraising events to benefit the Island’s nonprofit organizations are traditionally highlights of the summer, and vital to carrying out their programs and services.

The COVID pandemic forced them to cancel events last year or modify them from in-person to virtual gatherings. This summer, many of the restrictions have been relaxed, and Islanders are encouraged to gather and support these valuable parts of the community.

The Lions Club Cornhole Tournament returns Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Beach Hotel Parking Lot. Visit shelterislandlions.org

The Perlman Music Program is excited to announce that its Gala Event will return this year, on Friday, Aug. 13. The first orchestra concert in over two years will be part of a celebratory evening in support of the Summer Reopening Fund. For tickets and information contact 212-877-5045 or [email protected].

On Aug. 21, the Library Tennis Tournament returns at 8 a.m., when teams will gather at the newly refurbished Shelter Island School Tennis Courts for a round robin tournament. Teams of women, men and mixed doubles are encouraged to sign up to participate in this event on the library website (silibrary.org). The cost per team is $250. Sponsors may have their name placed on the t-shirt for a donation of $100 or more.

The library is grateful to organizers Chuck and Linda Kraus; Moussa Drame Tennis Academy for tennis balls and support services; and the Walter Richards Family, T-shirt sponsors. Stars Café is providing breakfast and the Flying Goat will provide lunch. This should be a fun day under the sun and spectators are welcome. For more information, please contact Terry Lucas at the library (631-749-0042) or visit silibrary.org

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation will be celebrating 25 years with its Garden Party at the Ram’s Head Inn on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The former Island school superintendent who founded the foundation, Dr. Lydia Axelrod, will be visiting Shelter Island especially for this event.

Visit shelterislandedfoundation.org to purchase tickets online.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will host a Windmill Party on Aug. 28. Tickets for the 5 p.m. cocktail party are $150. For information, visit sylvestermanor.org/windmill