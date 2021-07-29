Shelter Island Reporter calendar — July 29

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Havens Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Center.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Shelter Island History Center: Guided Tours, Wednesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11:30am. Reservations required; use this link: https://shelterislandhistorical.networkforgood.com/events/30528-july-2021-guided-tours

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

YOUTH PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

Shelter Island Scavenger Hunt – A Family Adventure, through August 31. You can pick up your booklet at the library, or visit silibrary.org to register. Complete the mini-quest at each location listed and then visit the library to pick up your prize.

STORY THYME with Sara at the Farmstand, every Saturday in July at 10:30 a.m. No need to register. Parents are welcome to bring their own blanket if they feel more comfortable being more socially-distanced.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

LiFitMom’s Toddler Creative Moment, 10 a.m. Have fun wiggling and dancing around with Liana from LIFitMom’s. In-person, outside. Register at silibrary.org

Drip Painting With Joyce Raimondo, 3 p.m. Join Joyce under the tent and learn this fun painting technique. Dress for a mess. In-person, outside. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Edible Dirt and Worms, 11 a.m. Make your own disgustingly delicious (cookie) dirt complete with wriggly gummy worms. In-person, outside. Register at silibrary.org

Unicorns: Break the Cage. Presented by: Sciencetellers/TalesWise, 1 p.m. Join us on a wild adventure about two kids who visit the city zoo and discover all sorts of incredible animals. The fun animated story is interwoven with fascinating science concept segments about life sciences and animals. In-person, outside. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 31

Great South Bay Dance Hip-Hop Program, 10 a.m. Join us to learn some new moves and show off to your friends at this awesome program. (Ages 6+) In-person, outside. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, JULY 29

LIFitMoms Stretch and Stability for Adults, 11 a.m. Join LIFitMoms for gentle exercises focused on stretching and stability. In-person, under the tent. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Friday Night Dialogue: Roz Dimon. My Affair with Abraham Lincoln: A Talk & Exhibit, 7 p.m. (In-Person, Inside) My Affair with Abraham Lincoln will be on view at the Library for the month of July. The series grew out of Dimon’s desire to “bring comfort, hope, and thoughtfulness to the ongoing political climate of intolerance and hatred.” Visit the exhibit and join us to hear Ms. Dimon speak about her work. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

Friday Night Dialogue – Peter Lighte: Telling Tales, 7 p.m. (In-Person) A sinologist, Peter Lighte has taught Chinese history and philosophy to college students and has thrived in the world of international finance. Tokyo, Hong Kong, London and Beijing have all been home. Mr. Lighte will read from two unpublished memoirs – covering family stories from the Bronx, Shelter Island friends, becoming a father in China, and much more. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Slow Food Ark of Taste with Mimi Edelman, 11 a.m. (In-Person) The Ark of Taste is an initiative of the Slow Food Movement to save heirloom foods at risk of extinction. Farmer Mimi Edelman of Orient, who works with the Ark of Taste, will talk about the work that Slow Food is doing to identify and champion these foods. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

Shelter Island Book Club – The Last Days of Night by Graham Moore, 4:30 p.m. (Zoom)

A thrilling historical novel based on the legal fight over the invention of the light bulb. Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, George Westinghouse and other renowned figures populate this novel that Erik Larson dubs, “part legal thriller, part tour of a magical time.” Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, July 30, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

West Neck Water District, Saturday, July 31, 9 to 10 a.m., Town Board Meeting Room

WMAC, Monday, August 2, 6 to 8 p.m.

Capital Planning/Grants Committee, Tuesday, August 3, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, August 3, 1 to 3 p.m.

Deer & Tick Committee, Wednesday, August 4, 10 to 11 a.m.

Water Quality Advisory Committee, Thursday, August 5, 6 to 7 p.m.