Island golf pro in the money in New Hampshire Open

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Another week, another American state for the Travelin’ Man Jay “Jake” Card III.

This week Jake teed it up in New Hampshire.

It turned out to be another exciting tournament, which kept me hanging around the TV all last Friday, July 30, the final day. The venue was the 87th New Hampshire Open held in New Bedford at Manchester Country Club.

Throughout the final round, Jake was either in second or third place against New Hampshire’s best, only one or two shots out of first place. On this par-71 course, Jake’s first round was even par 71. His second round was 4-under par 67, and his final round was even par again with a 71.

When he shot 33 on the first nine the last day, it looked like this would be Jake’s day. Unfortunately, he bogeyed the 16th and 17th holes and finished 4-under par and a 6th place finish. The winner was Christopher Crawford at 7-under par.

This week it’s the Arizona Open for Shelter Island’s own touring pro. Jake qualified for this event last week. He’s playing well, and we’re all pulling for him.