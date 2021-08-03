Shelter Island Police Officer gets sworn in . . . finally: Pandemic delayed ceremony

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke))

He was hired by the Shelter Island Police Department in September 2019 and graduated from the Police Academy in April 2020. But it wasn’t until late last week that Officer Sean Clark was officially sworn in at the Town Board meeting.

Police Officer Sean Clark being officially sworn in at the July 30 Town Board meeting by Supervisor Gerry Siller and Police Chief Jim Read witnessing the event. (Credit: Shelter Island Police Department.

The COVID-19 pandemic prohibited a formal celebration, Chief Jim Read said, adding he wanted to wait until meetings could be opened to the public. But Officer Clark will be a two-year veteran of the department in September.

Chief Read thanked the Town Board for its ongoing support of Police Department needs.

Members of the Clark family and many officers attended the brief ceremony concluding with an announcement that the family would be gathering at the Ram’s Head Inn for a celebration with friends to be attended by the Town Board.