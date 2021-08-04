Shelter Island Police Department blotter — July 27-Aug. 3

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Police conducted a traffic safety check point on Clinton Avenue in the Heights on July 30. Eleven tickets were issued as a result: Joseph A. LaSalla of Palm Coast ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree; Emilio R. Pitogo of Millstone, N.J. for an uninspected vehicle; Rudy A. Otiz of Bay Shore for unlicensed operation and driving with visibility impaired by broken glass; Hudson L. Hardwick of Pelham, N.Y. for an unregistered vehicle, for driving while the registration was suspended/revoked and for an unsecured/dirty license plate; Luis Burgos-Rodas of Shelter Island for not wearing a seatbelt; Christian H. DeDalmas of Shelter Island for an uninspected vehicle; and Ethan T. Stillwachs of East Hampton, also for an uninspected vehicle.

Also on July 30, Robert K. Winters of Brooklyn was given a summons for driving with no/inadequate lights on Smith Street.

Tracy S. Lovatt of New York City received two tickets on July 31 on North Ferry Road for driving an unregistered and uninspected vehicle. On Aug. 1, Elliot Gabbay of Manhasset was ticketed on South Midway Road for driving an unregistered vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.

Abdulan E. Pablo Herrera of Shelter Island was given a summons on South Ferry Road for failure to yield the right of way and for unlicensed operation on Aug. 1.

John R. Andrew of Shelter Island received two tickets on Aug. 1 for having inadequate or no brake lights and driving an uninspected vehicle on School Street.

On Aug. 2, Jeremy A. Cohen of West Babylon was given a summons for speeding on St. Mary’s Road — 56 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Also on the 2nd, Mario R. Molina Moldonado of Flanders was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

A bay constable issued a ticket to Liam Lowry of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on Aug. 1 off Crescent Beach for not having sufficient PFDs (personal flotation devices) on board for seven passengers.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement and traffic stops in the Center and Menantic every day from July 27 through 31 and on August 1 and 2, resulting in 21 warnings and 10 tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 41 parking tickets.

Accidents

Linda C. Eklund of Shelter Island reported she was parked in front of the Shelter Island Yacht Club on July 28 when her vehicle was rear-ended by a moped operated by John P. Panarella of Mount Vernon. There was over $1,000 in damage.

According to a draft report, on July 30, Joel Pena Ramirez of Shelter Island said he was reversing out of a driveway on Smith Street. At the same time, Lisa A. Ogar of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway across the street, hitting the passenger side of Mr. Rena’s vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to both vehicles.

Other reports

On July 27 police were told that items were taken from a boat in Cartwright — a petty larceny. A Dering Harbor resident reported that a laptop was possibly stolen from his home.

A sailboat was reported adrift on the 27th. The Sag Harbor harbormaster secured the boat and a Police Department officer issued several warnings to the owner for navigation law violations.

On July 30, an officer on patrol noticed a small group clamming near the mouth of West Neck Bay without town shellfish permits. They were advised to return their catch and told how to obtain the permits.

Also on the 30th, a man trespassing on a Center residence was told to stay off the property; the complainant did not want to pursue charges.

On July 31, a warning was issued to a boat anchored too close to the swimming area at Crescent Beach. Police also stopped a jet skier who was just inside the swim area.

Loud music was reported at SALT’s Shipwreck Bar on July 31. The music from the live band appeared to the officer to be reasonable, but the owner said he would continue to do his best to keep the band at an appropriate decibel level. An officer explained to the complainant that, in any case, the music was part of a charity event and as such was exempted from the town code.

A boat was reported illegally anchored in front of the Ram’s Head Inn on the 31st; the Ram’s Head customer had picked up the wrong mooring by accident.

A caller reported loud noise at the Fiske Field basketball courts on July 31 at about 11:30 p.m. The basketball players said they would stop for the evening.

Police were told on Aug. 1 about an audible alarm in the Heights, which turned out to be coming from the Nikki Salon. The alarm was the result of a faulty smoke detector.

Police conducted an Environmental Conservation Law check of Hay Beach’s Hi-Berry Lane on the 1st; there were no problems and eight people were fishing. A bay constable advised a group fishing at Reel Point to remove their tent.

A person operating a jet ski within the Crescent Beach swim area was issued a warning on Aug. 1. A warning was also given to a person towing without an observer in Smith’s Cove. A couple were warned about illegally mooring inside West Neck Harbor.

Also on the 1st, a caller complained about hearing a sawing noise for an hour in the Center; the area was searched with negative results.

On Aug. 2, police were told liquid was leaking onto a West Neck roadway from a sanitation company dumpster. An employee was advised of the incident.

The captain of a boat anchored off Big Ram Island was advised to move to an anchorage in Coecles Harbor.

A caller reported that two men were soliciting for their driveway repair company door to door on Ram Island. The area was searched and no vehicle matching the description was located. Also on the 2nd, three boats in Silver Beach were told to relocate to West Neck Harbor.

Music was reported in the Center but the responding officer was unable to locate any music in the area.

Police responded to two false 911 calls, four lost and found reports, four vehicles unlocked with the keys inside, a jump start and three residents assisted in their homes.

Alarms

A residential alarm on Ram Island was set off accidentally on July 27; the Shelter Island Fire Department declared an alarm in the Center on July 29 was a false alarm; and a fire alarm in Silver Beach was caused by pest control spray.

Animals

An animal control (ACO) officer conducted patrols of Wades and Crescent beaches for dogs on and off the leash on June 28, June 30, 31 and Aug. 1 and 2. Several warnings were issued.

A report of dogs barking excessively in the Center was unfounded. A second Center report of barking dogs did not violate town code. A dog at large was captured by the ACO and returned to its owner.

A goose with something caught around its neck in the Center could not be located by the ACO. The ACO arranged for transport to a vet for an injured rabbit in the Center. An injured juvenile osprey was reported in Silver Beach; the ACO found only healthy ospreys. An injured great blue heron was transported to an avian vet. A baby bird that had fallen from its nest was returned, unharmed, to the nest by the ACO.

A chipmunk got inside a Heights residence and was gone when the ACO arrived. A baby bird found in a Silver Beach swimming pool was transported to a wildlife rehabilitator. The ACO examined a turkey that had been hit by a vehicle in the Center; it appeared to be just stunned and flew off.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported seven patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 27, 28, 29 and 31. On July 28, first aid was administered to an eighth person, who refused further medical attention. Two other cases refused medical attention on July 31.