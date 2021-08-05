Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Aug. 5

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Havens Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Center.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Shelter Island History Center: Guided Tours, Wednesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11:30am. Reservations required; use this link: http://shelterislandhistorical.networkforgood.com/events/31928-august-2021-guided-tours

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

YOUTH PROGRAMS FROM THE LIBRARY

Shelter Island Scavenger Hunt – A Family Adventure, through August 31. You can pick up your booklet at the library, or visit silibrary.org to register. Complete the mini-quest at each location listed and then visit the library to pick up your prize.

STORY THYME with Sara at the Farmstand, every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. No need to register. Parents are welcome to bring their own blanket if they feel more comfortable being more socially-distanced.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

Bubble Hour, 11 a.m.

Get ready to play with bubbles outside with your friends. Masks are required if unvaccinated. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

Seashell Print Clay Necklace Kids Craft, 4:30 p.m. (In-Person) Register at silibrary.org. Using air-dry clay and seashells, create your own work of art. A perfect memento for your summer vacation.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Super Smash Bros. Battle, 4:30 p.m.

Ready – Set – Fight: Our first Smash Battle will happen on Friday. Prizes and snacks will be involved and the battle will be fierce.

In person, register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

Friday Night Dialogue – Peter Lighte: Telling Tales, 7 p.m. (Library, In-Person)

A sinologist, Peter Lighte has taught Chinese history and philosophy to college students and has thrived in the world of international finance. Tokyo, Hong Kong, London and Beijing have all been home. Mr. Lighte will read from two unpublished memoirs – covering family stories from the Bronx, Shelter Island friends, becoming a father in China, and much more. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7http://silibrary.org

Slow Food Ark of Taste with Mimi Edelman, 11 a.m. (Library, In-Person)

The Ark of Taste is an initiative of the Slow Food Movement to save heirloom foods at risk of extinction. Farmer Mimi Edelman of Orient, who works with the Ark of Taste, will talk about the work that Slow Food is doing to identify and champion these foods. Register at silibrary.org

HISTORY CENTER:

Art Exhibit by Margaret Garrett

“Moving Images: The 19 & Other Works” Aug. 7 — Sept. 8, 2021 Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

For information, visit: shelterislandhistorical.org/ garrettartexhibit

Book Signing at Havens Farmers Market, Kristin Joy Lavin: The Butterfly Promise, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For information, visit: shelterislandhistorical.org/ booksignlavin

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

Shelter Island Book Club – The Last Days of Night by Graham Moore, 4:30 p.m. (Zoom)

A thrilling historical novel based on the legal fight over the invention of the light bulb. Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, George Westinghouse and other renowned figures populate this novel that Erik Larson dubs, “part legal thriller, part tour of a magical time.” Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

Great Decisions – Topic Five: China’s Role in Africa, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom)

The COVID crisis has put a massive strain on what was a growing economic and political relationship between China and the continent of Africa. What are some emerging economic and political issues between China and Africa? Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Water Quality Advisory Committee, Thursday, August 5, 6 to 7 p.m.

Conservation Advisory Council, Monday, August 9, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee, Tuesday, August 10, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, August 10, 1 to 3 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, August 10, 7 to 8 p.m.