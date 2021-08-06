Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Florence M. ‘Tippi’ Bevan

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Florence M. “Tippi” Bevan of Shelter Island died at home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was 89 years old.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 10 from 3-6 P.M. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home on West Neck Road.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, August 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at the Shelter Island Cemetery on North Ferry Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice or the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.