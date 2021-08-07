Solo show by Island artist at the History Center

(Credit: Margaret Garrett)

An exhibition of videos, paintings and works on paper by Island artist Margaret Garrett will be featured at the Historical Society from Aug. 7 to Sept. 8, 2021.

“Moving Images: The 19 & Other Works” will feature work created in the last year as well as “The 19,” a video and suite of painted collages inspired by 19 poses chosen from Martha Graham dances in honor of the centennial of the 19th Amendment, securing women’s right to vote.

“The 19” was first presented at Planthouse Gallery in New York City in September 2020.

The Society’s History Center is open Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.