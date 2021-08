(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Lauren Gurney, a 2020 Shelter Island High School graduate, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 Semester at The University of Maine.

Lauren is pursuing a Degree in Ecology and Environmental Sciences. To qualify for Dean’s List honors, students must have completed 12 or more credits and earned a 3.50 or higher semester GPA.

Congratulations, Lauren!