Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Edward Joseph Bottone

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Edward Joseph Bottone, Ph.D. of Shelter Island, died on Friday, Aug 6, 2021 at his home. He was 87 years old.

Edward was born on February 18, 1934 in New York, New York to Lucie (nee Squillalite) and Salvatore “Otto” Bottone. He was born and raised in Harlem, New York. Ed received a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from City College of New York in 1965; his Master’s degree in Public Health and Bacteriology from Wagner College, Staten Island, in 1968; and his Ph.D. from St. John’s University, Queens, New York in 1973.

Ed joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and rose to the rank of (E-3) and was honorably discharged in 1959. He was then selected to attend Army Medical Service School where he became a medical technologist. He was then assigned to La Chapelle, France where he was a part of Bacteriology section in the laboratory.

Ed was a member of American Society of Microbiology, Diplomate American Board of Microbiology, American Academy of Microbiology, New York Society of Infectious diseases,New York Academy of Science, Medical Mycology Society of New York, Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA).

In 1960 he moved to Mount Sinai Hospital where he embarked on his 50-year career during which he became director of the department of microbiology for Mt. Sinai Hospital and Professor of Clinical Microbiology, Clinical Pathology, Culminating in Professor Emeritus of Medicine/ infectious diseases at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Ed has co authored over 208-peer reviewed manuscripts. He was also published in major scientific journals of clinical microbiology. He also was the author of an atlas of Clinical Microbiology of infectious diseases Volumes 1 and 2. In addition he contributed to “AIDS: Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome and other Manifestations of HIV Infections.”

ED was an avid cyclist for over 65 years, holding the office of president of the Century Road Club Association, taking his last ride on the Shelter Island at the age of 80.

He had also completed three New York City Marathons, all after the age of 57. He earned his 2nd Degree Black Belt in TaeKwonDo at the age of 68.

Ed is predeceased by his loving daughter Rina. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Idamarie Bottone and his loving daughter, Laura (Robert) Giacovas. Ed also has three grandchildren: Dr. Lauren Renee Dyer, Vincent Robert Giacovas, Camille Triese Marinelli.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, and envelopes are available at the funeral home.