Bright new beginnings for Perlman Music Program

Nico Olarte-Hayes, the new Dean of Students at Perlman Music Program’s summer camp. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Perlman Music Program is looking to the future, hosting the return of its major summer fundraising event this Friday, Aug. 13, as it builds back following the 2020 season’s closure during the COVID pandemic.

In open-air tents on the Shore Road campus, guests will gather for the first orchestra and choral concert in over two years, followed by a seated dinner at PMP’s Summer Gala. Information on the Gala is available at 212-877-5045 or by emailing [email protected].

Unable to host the camp on the Island last summer, PMP’s leaders organized online gatherings and performances, seeking to build and sustain the program’s often-cited sense of community, which is valued as highly as its distinguished tutelage of gifted young artists. Sounding another positive note toward its future, PMP recently announced the appointment of a new Dean of Students, Nico-Olarte Hayes.

Mr. Hayes is well-acquainted with life at the Perlman camp, going back to his own years as a “Little” (2002-7), Chamber Music Workshop artist (2008-9), Stires-Stark Alumni recitalist, and Chamber Music Retreat artist. He’s gone on to a prolific career as a soloist, conductor, and educator since then. During the school year, he’s on the faculty of Juilliard’s Pre-College Division, conducting the Pre-College String Orchestra and leading courses in conducting and chamber music.

PMP’s signature program is the Summer Music School (aka The “Littles” Program), which welcomes gifted violin, viola, and cello students ages 12-18 into a richly supportive musical community, overseen by acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman, his wife Toby and a world-class faculty.

Mr. Hayes conducts the PMP String Orchestra on Mondays, preparing them for rehearsals with Mr. Perlman on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In addition to ensuring a safe, healthy environment in which the Littles can learn and thrive, he noted recently, he wants them to experience great times such as his own fondest memories from being at camp: “I remember the jokes made in the dorms, our bonfires on the beach, and the unforgettable music in the tent. PMP changed my life.”