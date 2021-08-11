Gardiner’s Bay CC tournament bonanza

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club logo. (Credit:Reporter File Photo)

We began our Club Championships at Gardiner’s Bay last weekend. Congratulations to our winning Medalists Donna Winston (82) and Ian Savage (73), who led their weekend ladies’ and men’s respective qualifying rounds.

Also, congrats to Rich Leber, Bob Quesada, Ture Tufvesson and John Quinn for earning #1 seed ranking in their respective flights.



What a great weekend it was, despite the showers. So many matches and qualifiers, with the championship finals to come this weekend. We’re excited for this weekend’s finale — quarter finals, semifinals and the evening before Championship Sunday, the club will be hosting a member’s cocktail party to celebrate our 125th year birthday, when the club was born in 1896

We thank all the competitors for participating, especially in the Ladies’ Club Championship Flight. In my short 15 years at GBCC, and apparently for many decades, this is the largest championship bracket for our ladies, and we are all looking forward to the competition.

Below you’ll find the results so far and the matches yet to come



Men’s Club Championship Flight – Round of 16.

(1) Feinstein, M. def. (16) Doyle, D.

(8) Murphy, J. def. (9) Russekoff, C.

(4) Card, J. def. (13) Sandberg, M.

(5) Dailey, S. def. (12) Putterman, A.

(2) Savage, I. def. (15) Feinstein, B.

(7) Wermuth, D. def. (10) Ivers, N.

(3) Celiberti, W. def. (14) McCarthy, C.

(11) Ryan, J. def. (6) Jenkins, B.



‘A’ Flight Quarter Finals

(1) Leber, R. def. (8) Zambrelli, M.

(5) Karpeh, M. def. (4) Kraus, K.

(2) Ryan, T. def. (7) Schacter, K.

(3) Brownlie, J.C.G. def. (6) Schneiderman, R.



‘B’ Flight Quarter Finals

(8) Cuti, J. def. (1) Quesada, B.

(4) Kast, L. def. (5) Sandberg, D.

(7) Regan, D. def. (2) Bodian, B.

(6) Krevat, J. def. (3) Kessler, S.



‘C’ Flight Quarter Finals

(8) Demarchelier, E. def. (1) Tufvesson, T.

(4) Gallagher, B. def. (5) Zisfein, J.

(2) McManus, B. def. (7) Young, S.

(3) Cummings, D. def. (6) Katz, J.



‘D’ Flight Quarter Finals

(1) Quinn, J. def. (8) bye.

(4) Berner, D. def. (5) Russekoff, D.

(2) DiCerbo, L. def. (7) Mamdani, I.

(3) Wimer, P. def. (6) Wittenstein, M.



Tee times & Matches for Saturday, Aug. 14.



Men’s Club Championship Flight – Quarter Finals.

7:30 AM – (1) Feinstein, M. vs. (8) Murphy, J. & (4) Card, J. vs. (5) Dailey, S.

7:40 AM – (2) Savage, I. vs. (7) Wermuth, D. & (3) Celiberti, W. vs (11) Ryan, J.



Ladies’ Club Championship Flight – Quarter Finals.

7:50 A.M – (1) Sessa, S. vs. (8) Ryan, M. & (4) Vozeolas, A. vs. (5) Nowikas, C.

8:00 AM – (2) Winston, D. vs. (7) Kronenberg, L & (3) Roe, S vs. (6) Nowikas, R.



Men’s ‘A’ Flight Semi Finals.

8:20 AM – (1) Leber, R. vs. (5) Karpeh, M. & (2) Ryan, T. vs. (3) Brownlie, J.C.G.



Ladies’ ‘A’ Flight Semi Finals.

8:30 AM – (1) Ward, S. vs. (4) D’Auria, K. & (2) Wilutis, M. vs. (3) Nemeth, C.



Men’s ‘B’ Flight Semi Finals.

8:40 AM – (8) Cuti, J. vs. (4) Kast, L. & (7) Regan, D. vs. (6) Krevat, J.



Ladies’ ‘B’ Flight Semi Finals

8:50 AM – (1) Uzzi, S. vs. (4) Tiernan, C. & (2) Gottfried, F vs. (3) Shube, G



Men’s ‘C’ Flight Semi Finals.

9:00 AM – (8) Demarchelier, E. vs. (4) Gallagher, B. & (2) McManus, B. vs. (3) Cummings, D.



Men’s ‘D’ Flight Semi Finals.

9:10 AM – (1) Quinn, J vs. (4) Berner, D. & (2) DiCerbo, L. vs. (3) Wimer, P.



Junior Club Championship Matches

Junior Club Senior Boy Quarter Finals

(1) Winegar, C. vs. (8) Coles, T.

(4) Kronenberg, T. vs. (5) Kronenberg, N.

(2) Carey II, B. vs (7) Coles, C.

(3) Carey II, P. vs. (6) Shaw, C.

Junior Club Junior Boy Semi Finals

(1) Shawger, P. vs. (4) Holmes, H.

(3) Marsh, N. def. (2) Hayes, L.



See you bright and early on the tee this weekend!