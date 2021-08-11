Town reports two new COVID cases: No change in regulating activities

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Two new cases of COVID-19 were linked to Shelter Island in the past week. The number of cases a week ago was 67 since the pandemic started in February 2020, according to Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams.

Ms. Brach-Williams noted that a week ago Suffolk County’s positivity rate was 3.1% and this week, it’s 3.7%.

Despite the local increase in cases, no action on protocols is contemplated immediately, but the town will continue to monitor the situation, Supervisor Gerry Siller said. The Silver Circle at the Senior Center and the congregate meals on Mondays and Fridays at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church hall will continue, he said, but attendees must be masked.

Last week, Mr. Siller said anyone coming to Town Hall for meetings would be checked to ensure they’ve been fully vaccinated. But Tuesday, he said access would still be on an honor system, indicating that people entering meetings would not be checked for proof of vaccination.

The Town Board struggled last month whether to allow the Chamber of Commerce Arts & Crafts Fair to go forward, but ultimately allowed the event on Aug. 21 on school grounds to be approved. At least at the moment, both the Arts & Crafts Fair and Green Expo on the same date are still on schedule.

Newsday has reported vaccinations among people in the Heights are at 100%, while those on the rest of the Island are at 57%. But Mr. Siller and Ms. Brach-Williams questioned where those numbers came from and how they could be so far apart.

Suffolk County continues to advise that people with underlying conditions that weaken their immune systems, even those fully vaccinated, might not be protected. The County Department of Health Services advises those people to take the same precautions as those who have not been vaccinated.