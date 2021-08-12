National Weather Service: Shelter Island warned of extreme heat through Friday

(Credit: Reporter file)

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday as heat index values as high as 102 degrees are expected to persist over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The highest heat index values will occur in the late afternoon to early evening hours each day, according to the NWS. The advisory is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. each day.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

The NWS notes that:

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

Older adults , particularly those with pre-existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people. Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

Advice for all residents is to hydrate often and stay inside and stay cool. The NWS has forecast high temperatures to go back down to the low to mid-80s by Saturday.