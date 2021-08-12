News from Goat Hill

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Reporter file photo)

Another great weekend at Goat Hill, topped off with the Scramble tournament on Sunday.

Even with some rain, there was a full turnout. The final results came to a tie with a score of 1 under 31. After a match of scorecards, the winners were Joe Wallace, John Wallace, Mary Fran Gleason and Tom Bliss. Coming in second was the team of Bruce Taplin, Pete Disch, Ann Beckwith and Gordon Cantley.

There are only a few tournaments left so come out and enjoy Midnight Madness, the next one on August 22. All the course compliments from the players are much appreciated.

Bob DeStefano

Bob has volunteered to run a “Sip and Chip” clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. This was a very successful event last year, so mark your calendar and sign up at the pro shop. We’re hoping to get a North Fork winery to come over and handle the sip, and Bob will take care of the chip. Great way to improve your skills around the green. Thanks, Bob.

120 Party and Fundraiser

September 18 marks the 120th birthday of Shelter Island Country Club. To celebrate this big occasion there will be a cocktail party and silent auction from 5 to 8 p.m. on that Saturday. There will be a raw bar and a great assortment of hors d’oeuvres. There are only 120 tickets available, so check our web site at shelterislandcc.org, or inquire at the pro shop. Thanks to the great effort of our 120 Committee there are some spectacular auction items that will be available. All the money raised will go back into the club for things like an upgraded practice facility, learn-to-golf program, part-time pro affiliation and overall course improvement. Thanks so much to everyone who has already donated, we have raised over $35,000 so far.

SICC Schedule of Events

August 18 — Bob DeStefano chip and sip clinic

August 22 — Midnight Madness Tournaments

September 17 — Friday Night Dialog at Library

September 18 — Cocktail Party Fundraiser

September 19 — Goat Hill Open

Flying Goat Restaurant

Lunch and dinner six days a week (closed Wednesday). Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island and where there is always a breeze. Daily specials. Reservations recommended. 631-749-5404.

Thanks for all the support. The course is in great shape and the greens are running true. Thanks, ground crew. So come out and enjoy the course. It’s the most affordable golf on the East End.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Hours of operation – 8-7 daily

Comments, questions and suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416 (new merchandise has arrived)

Donate used balls.

Attitude makes the difference.