Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Aug. 12

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Havens Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Center.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Shelter Island History Center: Guided Tours, Wednesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11:30am. Reservations required; use this link: https://shelterislandhistorical.networkforgood.com/events/31928-august-2021-guided-tours

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

YOUTH PROGRAMS FROM THE LIBRARY

Shelter Island Scavenger Hunt – A Family Adventure, through August 31. You can pick up your booklet at the library, or visit silibrary.org to register. Complete the mini-quest at each location listed and then visit the library to pick up your prize.

STORY THYME with Sara at the Farmstand, every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. No need to register. Parents are welcome to bring their own blanket if they feel more comfortable being more socially-distanced.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

Seashell Print Clay Necklace Kids Craft, 4:30 p.m. (In-Person) Register at silibrary.org. Using air-dry clay and seashells, create your own work of art. A perfect memento for your summer vacation.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Super Smash Bros. Battle, 4:30 p.m.

Ready – Set – Fight: Our first Smash Battle will happen on Friday. Prizes and snacks will be involved and the battle will be fierce. In person, register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

Sensory Hour, 11 a.m. Come to the library and enjoy some of our sensory bins and have fun with friends. To maintain our health and safety guidelines, each child will have a separate bin so be sure to register at silibrary.org ahead of time to reserve your spot.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Painted Flower Take & Make Craft, Pick up kits to create your own fabulous flower bouquet. Perfect for motor skills and understanding different methods of painting. Register at silibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18

Family Game Day at the Library, 12 to 2 p.m. Register at silibrary.org for a leisurely afternoon of playing games outside with family and friends.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Intro to Virtual Reality, 4:30 p.m. (In-Person) Get ready to jump into some virtual reality and explore exciting new worlds. Register at silibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS

HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through Oct. 30.

Art Exhibit by Margaret Garrett “Moving Images: The 19 & Other Works” through Sept. 8. For information, visit: shelterislandhistorical.org/ garrettahttp://shelterislandhistorical.org/ garrettartexhibitrtexhibit

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

Great Decisions – Topic Five: China’s Role in Africa, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) The COVID crisis has put a massive strain on what was a growing economic and political relationship between China and the continent of Africa. What are some emerging economic and political issues between China and Africa? Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

Organizing Your Digital Photos with Steven Alcalde, 5:30 p.m.

Get your digital photo chaos in order. Free up space on your mobile devices; streamline your photo library; learn how to backup, sync, and share your photos; keep your digital collection safe and organized for years to come. This program will take place on Zoom. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Intro to Virtual Reality, 3 p.m. (In-Person). Get ready to jump into some virtual reality and explore exciting new worlds. You’ll be able to test out the awesome scenes and programs. Register at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

Friday Night Dialogue: Long Island Sound: A History from Vanilla Fudge to Billy Joel to Twisted Sister to Public Enemy, 7 p.m. (Zoom)

Long Island has long been a home to rock, pop and rap acts over the last five decades. What songs truly captured the sound of Nassau and Suffolk? Rolling Stone writer David Browne and ESPN writer Tom Junod will discuss, dissect and debate what Long Island brought to rock and roll. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Art Show and Craft Fair, Shelter Island School grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TOWN AND VILLAGE MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or t[email protected] for Zoom invites.

Dering Harbor Trustees, Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m., Village Hall.

Community Land Preservation Fund Advisory Board, Monday, August 16, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, August 16, 2 to 4 p.m.

Shoreline Access Task Force via Zoom, Tuesday, August 17, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, August 17, 1 to 3 p.m.

Fire Commissioners Budget Meeting, Tuesday, August 17, 6 p.m., Center Firehouse

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, August 18, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, August 19, 9 to 10 a.m.

Public meetings will be conducted in Town Hall and also via Zoom conference.

All In-Person attendees must be vaccinated for admittance into the Board Room.

[email protected] for Zoom link.