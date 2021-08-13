“My little chickadee,” said the tomato: Celebrity sighting at Manor stand

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

It’s not just the heat — people really are seeing some strange things around the Island in mid-August. Case in point: an uncanny likeness of the late comedian W.C. Fields turned up amid the fruits and vegetables at the Sylvester Manor Farm Stand the other day.

First spotted by Erica Kalick of Erica’s Rugelach & Baking Co., whose tempting sweet treats are currently featured at the stand, Ms. Kalick exclaimed, “That’s W.C. Fields!” — the one-of-a-kind American comedian, actor, juggler, and writer with the bulbous nose. His signature shtick of the inebriated con man spanned the silent to talkie movie eras. Even among heirloom tomatoes, the appearance of a celebrity who was born over 140 years ago deserved a double-take.

Although a young staffer said “I never heard of him,” the stand’s manager Jennifer Ernst presented the rare find to Ms. Kalick for recognizing both the artistic and comedic potential of the freak tomato. Teaming up with artist friend Susan Kaprov, Ms. Kalick posed the lookalike in his signature straw hat with a silver flask for his portrait.

When a recent visitor asked if the celebrity tomato was still on display, Ms. Ernst said Ms. Kalick had taken the bulbous produce home. At this point, he’s probably wound up either in the juice or the sauce, which should suit Mr. Fields just fine.