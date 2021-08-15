Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Florence ‘Tippi’ Bevan

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” So said Winston Churchill, and we were reminded of this truth at the passing of Florence “Tippi” Bevan.

Florence’Tippi’ Bevan

Tippi and her husband Al, who died in 2019, served the community for many years, especially as managers of the Shelter Island Food Pantry. If you were lucky enough to stop by Fellowship Hall at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church with any regularity, there’s a good chance you witnessed Tippi and Al quietly going about their work, stocking and managing the shelves.

When they took over the pantry in 2006, it was a natural extension of their longtime volunteer work delivering meals to homebound senior citizens. Ms. Bevan said they started managing the pantry because no one wanted the job. Through their work they became a lifeline to day laborers and young families, as well as longtime Island residents who had trouble making ends meet. Tippi, along with Al, pitched in to help with one of the hidden crises of our time — food insecurity — meaning not getting enough to eat on a daily basis to lead a healthy life.

The Bevans knew it wasn’t just families with young children who are down on their luck and stung by food insecurity. A demographic breakdown shows that women, between the ages of 55 to 64, are the group suffering most.

Tippi volunteered with humility and a sense of joy in her work. She helped people on a daily basis. Her life is an inspiration to all of us, and her work won’t be forgotten.