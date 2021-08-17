Southold Town to host virtual, in-person Narcan training sessions

A Narcan kit handed out this weekend in Southold. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Southold Town is partnering with Family Services League to provide four days of virtual Narcan training this week.

The announcement comes following a string of overdose cases that led to the deaths of five Southold residents and a Shelter Island man last week.

The training sessions will be held over Zoom beginning Tuesday, according to Town Supervisor Scott Russell, and will begin at 10 a.m. each day through Friday.

Southold Town will also host an in-person training at 6 p.m., Thursday at the Peconic Recreation Center.

Narcan kits can be provided through Southold Town by contacting Community Liaison Denis Noncarrow at 631-765-5806.

Anyone interested in taking part in the training is being asked to contact Mr. Noncarrow or Mr. Russell at 631-765-1889.