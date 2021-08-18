Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 18

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Following an investigation, Mary Ann Blados, 70, of Shelter Island was arrested on Aug. 13 at 6:07 p.m. and charged with taking property from another person at a local business. When she was arrested, she was in possession of the stolen property, police said. Ms. Blados was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree. She was processed at police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket, directing her to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

The next day, following an investigation into a reported motor vehicle accident, police located Ruth S. Asher, 62, of Lexington, Mass. and arrested her at 8:36 p.m. for driving while intoxicated — her first offense. She was held overnight at police headquarters, processed, arraigned in Justice Court and instructed to return at a future date.

Summonses

On March 12, the Shelter Island police, in cooperation with the NY State police, conducted commercial vehicle checks on Grand Avenue and South Ferry Road. Thirty vehicles were inspected, resulting in 80 violations. Seven vehicles were taken out of service and the following summonses were issued:

On Grand Avenue: Edison S. Lopez, New York City, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd; Nixon Gomez, Selden, unlicensed operation; Katerin I. Rivera, Greenport, unlicensed operation; Juan-Arnulfo A. Castellanos, Greenport, unlicensed operation; Christopher L. Kelly, Medford, inadequate or no brake lights; Douglas A. Petersen, Shelter Island, unregistered vehicle; Keith R. Simonson, Medford, inoperative tail lights and no tax permit sticker; Ian G. Eggleston, Islip, no fire extinguisher; Cesar G. Grullon, Hackensack, N.J., no warning devices and no fire extinguisher; John Jorgensen, South Bristol, Maine, unsafe tire and unregistered vehicle; Eduardo A. Perez-Monzon, Greenport, unsafe tire; and Daniel J. Flood, Aquebogue, uninspected vehicle.

On South Ferry Road: Frank J. Delatorre, Mastic Beach, inadequate/no splash guards; Rigo R. Paredes-Velasquez, Greenport, inadequate/no brake lights; Franklin P. Castro-Molina, Flanders, uninspected vehicle and unlicensed operation; Jose G. Florez-Reyes, Southampton, uninspected vehicle; Jorge H. Chavez, East Hampton, operating with a suspended/revoked registration and unregistered vehicle; Michael Trimarco, Hampton Bays, visibility/distorted glass; Dylan N. Methven, Sag Harbor, unsafe tire; Darwin E. Valey-Celez, Flanders, unlicensed operation and inadequate light on load; Dirk S. Needham, Shelter Island, uninspected vehicle; Ryan M. Klosterman, Southampton, uninspected vehicle; John L. McMahon, Southampton, side windows not transparent; Mario E. Deras. Jamaica, unsafe tire and uninspected vehicle; Gonzalo Nunez-Vicenti, Selden, uninspected vehicle; and Geovanny O. Gomez-Gonzalez, Shelter Island, insufficient tail lights and unlicensed operation.

Tickets were also issued on Aug. 15 to Raymond E. Borno and James H. Friend, both of Shelter Island, and on Aug. 16 to John A. Stern of Valley Stream for failure to stop at a West Neck stop sign.

Mariana K. Torrealba of Shelter Island received a town summons for permitting unreasonable noise at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Aug. 14. A bay constable ticketed John Wotowicz of New York City for operating a motorboat at an imprudent speed off Crescent Beach on Aug. 14.

Police conducted 20 distracted driving, DWI enforcement and traffic stops on Aug. 10 through 15 in the Center, the Heights, Ram Island, Menantic and West Neck, resulting in 11 warnings and four tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 45 parking tickets.

Accidents

Tora Shafiq of Brooklyn reported that on Aug. 13 while backing out of a driveway onto Hilo Drive, she drove up an embankment and hit several rocks causing over $1,000 in damage to the undercarriage.

Other reports

Police are continuing to investigate the death of an Island resident on Aug. 13, apparently caused by a drug (fentanyl) overdose, https://shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2021/08/14/very-very-dangerous-batch-of-drugs-has-killed-six-east-end-residents-this-week-including-one-on-island/

A caller reported a domestic dispute in Silver Beach on Aug 10; both parties agreed to remain calm for the duration of their stay. A suspicious person was said to be driving erratically in the Center tennis court parking lot. It was a father teaching his daughter how to park.

On Aug. 11, a caller told police a motorboat traveling west in the South Ferry channel ran within two boat lengths of a ferry leaving the Shelter Island side; marine units were notified.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak from a propane tank. The SIFD chief said the odor of gas was from an older tank and there were no problems.

Based on surveillance tapes taken by a caller of a disturbance in a Center parking lot just past midnight on Aug. 12, police attempted to locate the individuals, although the tapes did not identify the driver or occupants.

An Environmental Conservation Law check was performed on Aug. 14 at Hay Beach’s Hiberry Lane. No problems were found. Also on the 14th, five boats in Silver Beach, anchored outside designated locations, were advised to move.

Also on the 14th, a caller complained about loud music and vehicles illegally parked in the roadway near the Rams Head Inn. A responding officer noted that all vehicles were legally parked and that the music was for a charity event and would be over by 5 p.m. Another caller reported there was a beach boat party in front of the Inn involving several boats. The area was patrolled with no violations noted.

Police said a report of loud music at Sunset Beach on Aug. 15 was unfounded. Police received a complaint about a neighbor trespassing on the owner’s property.

While on patrol on the 15th, an officer noticed a jet ski anchored inside the Crescent Beach swim area. The owner was advised to relocate. An anonymous caller reported neighbors being too loud in Menantic. A responding officer did not notice any noise.

A Sag Harbor business launch was reported at Crescent Beach on Aug. 15. The operator was advised that a permit was required. Two warnings were issued on the 15th: to a boat’s owner in Silver Beach for not wearing a personal flotation device and to another boat in West Neck for unsafe operation.

Loud music was called in on Aug. 15 in the Center; the owner said he would turn the music off.

In other reports: officers attended off-Island training; recorded seven lost and found incidents; conducted a police auction; jump started a vehicle; and responded to a false 911 call.

Alarms

A residential alarm on Ram Island was set off by mistake on Aug. 12. The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in Menantic on Aug. 13; there was no emergency. The SIFD said a fire alarm in the Center on Aug. 15 was caused by a person smoking inside the residence.

Animals

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted patrols on Crescent and Wades beaches for dogs on and off the leash on Aug. 10 and 15; four warnings were issued. One dog at large on Crescent Beach was reunited with its owner by the ACO.

Four dogs at large were also reported in Cartwright, Menantic and the Center. In two cases, the dogs returned home on their own, in another the ACO recognized the dog and called the owner.

A caller said dogs were left in a West Neck yard without water or shade on a hot day. The ACO found the dogs in shade with full water bowls.

Barking dogs were reported in West Neck; the ACO requested that the owner bring the dogs inside.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Aug. 11, 13 14 and one person to Southampton Hospital on Aug. 12.