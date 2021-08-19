Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Aug. 19, 2021

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Havens Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Center.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Shelter Island History Center: Guided Tours, Wednesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11:30am. Reservations required; use this link: https://shelterislandhistorical.networkforgood.com/events/31928-august-2021-guided-tours

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. CANCELED FOR WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

YOUTH PROGRAMS FROM THE LIBRARY

Shelter Island Scavenger Hunt – A Family Adventure, through August 31. You can pick up your booklet at the library, or visit silibrary.org to register. Complete the mini-quest at each location listed and then visit the library to pick up your prize.

STORY THYME with Sara at the Farmstand, every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. No need to register. Parents are welcome to bring their own blanket if they feel more comfortable being more socially-distanced.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17 –

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Painted Flower Take & Make Craft, Pick up kits to create your own fabulous flower bouquet. Perfect for motor skills and understanding different methods of painting. Register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Paper Plate Beach Camper, 1 p.m. (In-Person) Design your own camper at the library. Decorate it however you like and spend crafting time with friends. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Soda Bottle Fireflies Take and Make Craft For Kids, Pick up kits to bring the joy of fireflies inside your own home without harming any bugs Create your own unique firefly. A great upcycling project. You will need: an empty plastic water bottle or soda bottle. Register at silibrary.org.

Explosion Box – Take and Make, Pick up supplies to design your own box where you take the top off and it explodes with whatever designs & whatever you want it to say. We provide the supplies, you provide the creativity. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

Mobile Escape Room (For Teens) 5 to 6 p.m. (In-Person) Think you’re up to the test to escape from this mobile escape room? Time is ticking so register now at silibrary.org.

HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through Oct. 30.

Art Exhibit by Margaret Garrett “Moving Images: The 19 & Other Works” through Sept. 8. For information, visit: shelterislandhistorical.org/ garrettartexhibit

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19http://shelterislandhistorical.org/ garrettartexhibit

Intro to Virtual Reality, 3 p.m. (In-Person). Get ready to jump into some virtual reality and explore exciting new worlds. You’ll be able to test out the awesome scenes and programs. Register at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

Friday Night Dialogue: Long Island Sound: A History from Vanilla Fudge to Billy Joel to Twisted Sister to Public Enemy, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Long Island has long been a home to rock, pop and rap acts over the last five decades. What songs truly captured the sound of Nassau and Suffolk? Rolling Stone writer David Browne and ESPN writer Tom Junod will discuss, dissect and debate what Long Island brought to rock and roll. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Art Show and Craft Fair, Shelter Island School grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Book Signing & Sale, Havens Farmers Market, “Scandal on Plum Island,” by Marian E. Lindbergh, Havens Store Tent, 10 to 12:30.

MONDAY, AUGUST 23

Mystery Book Club: The Widows of Malabar Hill, 5 p.m. (Zoom) Set in Bombay in 1921, the novel features Perveen Mistry, a pioneering female lawyer who must investigate the terms of a will that is left to three widows of the same client, just as a murder occurs relating to the case. Register at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

Tiny Art – Take and Make Craft, Pick up: Tuesday, August 24 – Saturday, August 28 The library will supply a 5 x 5 inch canvas, paint, paintbrush and paper so you can create your own mini-masterpiece – it can be a collage, painting or whatever you like. If you agree, the library will showcase your pieces in the display case for the month of September. Please note that supplies are limited. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

Censorship with Brian Rose, From the Hays Code to X-Rated Movies: A History of Hollywood, 6:30 p.m. (Zoom) 125 years of movie censorship from the 1934 Hays Code through the G, PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 ratings system and the many ways Hollywood has tried to deal with this continuing issue. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, August 19, 9 to 10 a.m. Public meetings will be conducted in Town Hall and also via Zoom conference. All In-Person attendees must be vaccinated for admittance into the Board Room. [email protected] for Zoom link.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, August 19, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, August 20, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Fire commissioners monthly meeting, Monday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, August 24, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, August 25, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.