Boat explodes, burns fiercely at Island Boatyard

A boat on fire and adrift in West Neck Harbor this afternoon. (Credit: Chris Tehan)

A boat exploded and caught fire at the fuel dock at the Island Boatyard at 2:05 p.m. today, according to Shelter Island Fire Chief Anthony Reiter, who spoke with the Reporter at the scene.

(Credit: Chris Tehan)

There were people aboard the boat, the chief said, but all got off safely; there were no injuries.

One firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation, the chief said, but was treated and no hospitalization was necessary.

Along with the Fire Department, the Shelter Island Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident.

The boat, still on fire, drifted out into West Neck harbor, the chief said, adding, “It’s a goner.”

A water-level view of the boat on fire. (Credit: Luke Morris)

The fire burned so fiercely, it sent up clouds of black smoke that could be seen as far away as Greenport.

This is a developing story and the Reporter will provide more information when it becomes available.