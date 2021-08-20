Taking the boat to the Goat

Sailing to swinging. This foursome makes a boat trip every year to golf at Goat Hill. From left, Brian McGintee, Kevin Farrell, Aidan Arnone and Matt Burns. (Courtesy Photo)

Saturday, Aug. 14, marked the 5th annual “Boat to the Goat” for Brian McGintee, Kevin Farrell, Aidan Arnone and Matt Burns (see photo).

Every summer, this foursome makes the boat trip from Springs across Gardiner’s Bay with golf clubs on board to the docks at Bridge Street.

From there it’s a cab ride up to the Shelter Island Country Club. Kevin says it’s their favorite day of the year. Everyone here at SICC appreciates the effort and are glad a great time was had by all. Look forward to seeing you all next year.

120 Party Tickets now on sale

Get ready for a night of celebration for the place we affectionately call Goat Hill. Tickets for SICC’s 120th Birthday Party on Saturday, Sept. 18, are now available.

The event officially kicks off a year-long celebration for SICC, which was established on Sept. 20, 1901, when the club’s articles of incorporation were filed with New York State. The price is $120 per person and includes unlimited hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, raw bar, beer, wine and soft drinks, with gifts for all. ($60 of each ticket purchase is tax-deductible). You must act quickly. Only 120 tickets will be sold. Go to shelterislandcc.org/120party to get yours.

If you experience a problem purchasing tickets online you can mail a check to the club at PO Box 852, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965 or bring your payment to the pro shop. Please note 120 Party in the memo line. You can also pay by credit card at the pro shop or by calling 631-749-0416 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Gift baskets brimming with goodies donated by Islanders and Island and East End artists and businesses, plus gift certificates for fun-filled adventures, such as golf for four at the exclusive Bridge Golf Club and a sunset cruise for up to six people are featured in our silent auction. Tickets for raffle prizes also will be on sale.

The fund-raising event is the highlight of a weekend of activities that begins on Friday, Sept. 17 with Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue with Master Pro and PGA Hall of Famer George Lewis. The Goat Hill Open golf tournament on Sunday, Sept. 19 rounds out the festivities. Watch this space for more details.

Proceeds from SICC’s 120th Birthday Weekend and future 120 events will help the club create a Learn to Golf program for children and adults; make much-needed improvements to the club’s practice area; and complete other projects that will enhance and preserve one of the oldest, continuously operated 9-hole golf courses in the United States, and among the few U.S. courses that remains true to the game’s Scottish roots.

We hope you’ll join us in any one or all of the events that celebrate this uniquely Shelter Island place.

SICC Schedule of Events

August 22 — Midnight Madness Tournament

September 17 — Friday Night Dialogue at Library

September 18 — 120 Birthday Party

September 19 — Goat Hill Open

Next Week

We’ll have an update of all the championship matches for all the men’s and women’s divisions. Good luck all to participants.

