Henri hits Island as tropical storm with heavy rain; area largely spared damage so far

The center of Tropical Storm Henri arrives just east of Montauk Point as of 11 a.m. (Credit: National Hurricane Center)

Update (Sunday, Noon): Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county is now in the peak of Tropical Storm Henri and officials remain vigilant as the storm so far spares much of the area any significant damage.

“The storm is not done,” he said. “There’s a lot more to come. This is a long storm and it’s a big storm. But I have to say we feel good about where we are right now.”

He said flooding has been moderate so far, but noted there is another high tide cycle still to come later tonight. The impacts of heavy rain and storm surge remain a concern, he said.

“You’re still looking at sustained winds on the East End, 30 to 40 mph, maybe higher,” he said. “Gusts 50-60 mph.”

Effects of the storm are expected to remain through Monday morning.

Mr. Bellone said about 20 families have utilized the county’s shelters that are operated with the American Red Cross.

The storm, so far, appears to be sparing the Island any significant damage, although the threat for storm surge and heavy rain remain a high concern.