UPDATE: Henri now a tropical storm as it shifts east; hurricane warning downgraded

The 5 a.m. Sunday graphic from the National Hurricane Center showing the path of the storm.

Update (Sunday, 8:30 a.m.): As Tropical Storm Henri moves closer to making landfall, the hurricane warning for the East End has now been downgraded to a tropical storm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest warning issued at 8:19 a.m. says peak winds could be 35-45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Tropical storm force winds could remain into early Monday morning.

There remains a potential of 2-4 feet of storm surge. A flood watch also remains in effect with 3-6 inches of rain expected. Heavy rain was already begin to batter the area early Sunday morning.

The hurricane’s path appears to have it set to make landfall in New England, rather than the East End of Long Island, although the National Hurricane Center noted a shift could still be possible.

No major power outages were reported on the East End as of 8:30 a.m., according to PSEG Long Island.