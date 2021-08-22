Town lifts state of emergency

(Credit: Reporter file)

The Town announced that the State of Emergency issued yesterday is terminated.

The press release said thatt he Town “still has the following cautions for the residents and visitors of Shelter Island while the remnants of the storm continue to leave the area.”

Among those are:

Strong wind gusts, rain and additional downed trees and limbs are expected into the evening hours.

If travel is necessary today, use caution when driving as some trees did come down. Also, watch for flooded roadways and downed wires.

Keep roadways clear for clean-up crews and PSEG trucks working on a handful of power outages.

Beaches will remain closed for the remainder of the day. Be careful of strong currents over the next few days.

For emergencies, call 911.

For PSEG outages, call 1-800-490-0075

For sheltering questions, call 631-749-0600.