Shelter Island Reporter obitiuary: Alexandre Cintra-Leite

(Courtesy image)



Alexandre Cintra-Leite, son of long-time resident of Shelter Island, Nancy Robin Jaicks, succumbed on Monday, Aug. 16, to a hit and run accident in Cartaxo, Portugal.



Alexandre visited Shelter Island often, and regaled friends and family with his guitar, poetry, sculpture and painting.

A tattooist who had studied his art in Japan, Al climbed Mt. Fujimora in Japan and the Christo Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro.



He leaves his Mother, Nancy, his brother Raul Cintra-Leite, Aunt Diana Robin, and cousins Anne Benning, Michael Benning and Denise Correa.



A gathering in his memory will be held in the fall.