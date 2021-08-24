Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Henrietta M. Roberts

(Courtesy image)

Henrietta Roberts passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2021, surrounded by her adoring daughters, Jane and Gina.

Born on May 1, 1931, to Edward and Mary Mazzucchi, she grew up in New York City. She attended Cathedral High School and Our Lady of Good Counsel and Fordham University, pursuing the field of Communication and Human Relations. Henrietta worked for many years as the Director of Human Resources for Queens Lithograph Company in Long Island City, and was also the Director of Senior Services for the Town of Shelter Island for over 20 years.

When she was just 16 years old, she met the love of her life, Alfred, to whom she was married for 68 years. Together, they raised three children in Sunnyside, New York while enjoying beautiful summers on Shelter Island since 1956.

They built their dream home on the Island in 1970, sharing the beauty of the Island with friends and family. She loved her home being filled with the hustle and bustle of nieces and nephews who would arrive for summer work and fun. As an avid animal lover, dogs that needed a family always found their way into her home and were greeted with great attention and love. Affectionately known as HaHa, she adored being with her family, amusing them with her adventures and stories.

Henrietta is survived by her children, Jane Roberts, Gina and Ken Kraus, and her daughter-in-law, Ada Rodriquez, grandchildren Nina and Christian Langendal, Eric Kraus, Emily Kraus, Nicholas Roberts, Christopher Roberts and great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Adrian Langendal. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred, her son David Roberts and grandson Evan Kraus.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her legacy of love and strength will be forever strong. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to The Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964, whose service and dedication to the Roberts Family is greatly appreciated.

A funeral mass and celebration of Henrietta’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 3 at Our Lady of the Isle at 10:30 am, immediately followed by a Christian burial at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.