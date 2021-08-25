Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 18

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Kim Bonstrom of Shelter Island was stopped in the Center at 9:12 p.m. Aug. 20 for driving while intoxicated. He is due in Justice Court in September on the charge.

SUMMONSES

Stephanie Bucalo of North Ferry Road received a summons for barking dogs after police received a complaint from a neighbor at 9:06 p.m. Aug. 20. She is to appear in Justice Court Sept. 21.

Jose Lopez Cardona, 50, of Flanders was stopped at 7:21 a.m. Aug. 18 and ticketed for speeding on North Cartwright Road.

Fred Soroka, 71, of Shelter Island was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue Aug. 20 at 9:14 a.m.

Julio Gallegoes Dutan, 47, of Southampton was ticketed for speeding on North Cartwright Road at 5:26 p.m. that day.

Michael Bourgeois, 34, of Chevy Chase, Md. was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue on Aug. 20 at 9:52 a.m.

Jose Lopez Ardon, 18, of Greenport was ticketed for driving without a license and using a portable electronic device while operating a motor vehicle after he was stopped on West Neck Road at 4:27 p.m. August 19. Trovis Clarke, 24, of Hauppauge was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 18. Devin Herd, 37 of Jersey City, N.J., was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign on Brander Parkway at 1:23 p.m. Aug. 19.

Kevin McCafferty, 66, of Shelter Island was ticketed for failing to have an inspection sticker on his vehicle when he was stopped on St. Mary’s Road at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 19 for having inadequate or no stop lights on his vehicle. Michael Gaynor, 56, of Sagaponack was ticketed for having inadequate or no stop lights on his vehicle when he was stopped on North Ferry Road at 9:23 a.m. Aug. 20.

ACCIDENTS

Thea Cole, 18, of Wellesley, Mass., was making a U-turn from a parking space on North Ferry Road at 6:27 p.m. Aug. 20 and sideswiped a vehicle driven by Eric Koszalka, 51, of Shelter Island. Police said both cars sustained damage of more than $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Incidents of tree limbs in the road and downed wires from Tropical Storm Henri dominated police reports. Electric outages were reported on Ram Island where police said 54 customers in that area had lost electricity.

Police received a call about gunshots at 6:50 a.m. Aug. 21 in the Center, but could not find the source.

A report of a suspicious person at 2:45 p.m. Aug. 20 yielded no results.

Police investigated a report on Aug. 17 at 10:26 a.m. of a possible 3rd degree burglary in the Heights and found someone had entered a garage. Another report in the Heights came in at 11:13 a.m., but while items had been moved around police found no signs of criminal mischief.

A West Neck woman reported at 5:44 p.m. on Aug. 19 the theft of a bag she said had been stolen.

A large boat towing a tube in West Neck Harbor was reported to police Aug. 23 at 12:53 p.m. The caller was concerned its wake could cause damage to docked or moored boats in West Neck Harbor. The operator of the boat was advised by a bay constable to move to a safer area.

Police received a call from a Heights resident reporting a grand larceny. The call was received on Aug. 18 at 1:42 p.m. No other details were available.

Police referred two reports to the Building Department — one on Aug. 17 and the second on Aug. 18 — of an unsafe building in the Heights housing a business.

Police Aug. 18 responded to a guest house in Shorewood where water was coming from the second floor. They found a broken pipe on the roof.

A bicycle was reported missing from a Center residence with the call coming in at 4:58 p.m. Aug. 18.

There were calls about loud music in Hay Beach, one coming in at 11:31 p.m., Aug. 18; the music was off when an officer arrived and the occupants promised to keep it off. Another complaint came in at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 20; residents of the house said they were talking loudly and agreed to lower their voices.

A Menantic resident reported children playing loudly in a pool on neighboring property. A domestic dispute was reported at 5:13 p.m. Aug. 18; both subjects were driven to Police Headquarters to file reports.

A credit card was found in the Center at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18; police were unable to reach the owner. A paddleboard was found at 11:07 a.m. last Aug. 19 in West Neck and was impounded for safekeeping since no one claimed it.

ALARMS

Police responded to four alarms at private residences and businesses this week; all were false alarms.

ANIMALS

A man reported being bitten by a dog in the Center at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 23 and received medical attention at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

An animal control officer (ACO) responded to three separate calls about bats that had to be removed from houses. On Aug. 17 at midnight, an ACO removed a bat from a house on Cartwright. The following day at 1:15 p.m. a bat was reported in a house in the Heights; the bat was gone when the ACO arrived. On Aug. 19 at 9:05 a.m. a bat was removed from a house on Ram Island.

An ACO responded to a call reporting of a dead cat at a West Neck residence on Aug. 17 at 9:37 a.m.

The owner of a dog spotted at Wades Beach at 1:55 p.m. Aug. 18, was warned that dogs aren’t permitted on Wades, Crescent or Shell beaches in season. Another dog owner got a similar warning about a dog at Crescent Beach at 1:31 p.m. the same day.

A dog reported missing at 6:53 p.m. Aug. 17 found her way to her Hay Beach house on her own, while a dog wandering around Montclair was reunited with the owner at 11:37 a.m. Aug. 21.

Another dog was found with no identification barking in the Winthrop area at 3:37 a.m. Sunday but police determined it had a chip. The chip revealed the dog was linked to another unidentified country and the dog took up residence at Police Headquarters until the ACO could respond and further investigate.

There were several other reports of dogs at Wades Beach; they could not be located when the ACO arrived.

Aided cases

Emergency Medical Services crews responded to six aided cases, transporting patients to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. There was one in the Heights at 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 17; one in Winthrop on Aug. 18 at 9:09 a.m.; one in Menantic at 7:11 p.m. Aug. 20; one in the Center at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 21; one in the Center at 6:22 p.m. Aug. 21; and one in West Neck at 12:11 a.m. Aug. 22.

Two other aided cases, one involving administration of first aid to a patient in the Center at 10:14 a.m. Aug. 18 and the other in North Ferry Hills at 9:50 a.m. did not require transport.