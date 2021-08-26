Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Aug. 26

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Havens Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Center.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Shelter Island History Center: Guided Tours, Wednesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11:30am. Reservations required; use this link: https://shelterislandhistorical.networkforgood.com/events/31928-august-2021-guided-tours

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

YOUTH PROGRAMS FROM THE LIBRARY

Shelter Island Scavenger Hunt – A Family Adventure, through August 31. You can pick up your booklet at the library, or visit silibrary.org to register. Complete the mini-quest at each location listed and then visit the library to pick up your prize.

STORY THYME with Sara at the Farmstand, every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. No need to register. Parents are welcome to bring their own blanket if they feel more comfortable being more socially-distanced.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Soda Bottle Fireflies Take and Make Craft For Kids, Pick up kits to bring the joy of fireflies inside your own home without harming any bugs Create your own unique firefly. A great upcycling project. You will need: an empty plastic water bottle or soda bottle. Register at silibrary.org.

Explosion Box – Take and Make, Pick up supplies to design your own box where you take the top off and it explodes with whatever designs & whatever you want it to say. We provide the supplies, you provide the creativity. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

Mobile Escape Room (For Teens) 5 to 6 p.m. (In-Person) Think you’re up to the test to escape from this mobile escape room? Time is ticking so register now at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Bubble Hour, 1 p.m. Get ready to play with bubbles outside with your friends. Outdoors and in person. Masks are required if unvaccinated. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Stuffed Pigs and Tigers Take & Make Craft, Pick up kits. Create your own stuffed animal. Each kit will include the animal, the stuffing (no sewing required, just zip them closed), and even a birth certificate. Animals are randomly chosen since the quantities are limited. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Mario Kart Tournament, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (In-Person) Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session with some fun prizes. Masks are required and spots are limited so register now at silibrary.org.

HISTORY CENTER PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS AND FAMILIES: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through Oct. 30.

Art Exhibit by Margaret Garrett

“Moving Images: The 19 & Other Works” through Sept. 8.

For information, visit: shelterislandhistorical.org/ garrettartexhibit

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

Movie Censorship with Brian Rose, From the Hays Code to X-Rated Movies: A History of Hollywood, 6:30 p.m. (Zoom) 125 years of movie censorship from the 1934 Hays Code through the G, PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 ratings system and the many ways Hollywood has tried to deal with this continuing issue. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

Shakespeare in Community – Henry V, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Henry IV is dead and the wild young Prince Hal of Shakespeare’s Henry IV has become Henry V, King of England. After an insult from the French Dauphin, Henry gathers his troops in preparation for war. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Trollope Book Club, Orley Farm, 2 p.m. (Zoom) The disputed inheritance of a farm attached to an estate. It is also a portrait of middle class, landed life in the Victorian era. George Orwell said that the novel contained, “one of the most brilliant descriptions of a lawsuit in English fiction.” Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

Candlelight Vigil for Overdose Victims, 7 p.m. Fiske Field Basketball Courts. Co-sponsored by the Library, SI Health & Wellness Alliance, HUGS Inc. and the Town of Shelter Island. Coming together to remember the lives lost due to overdose on International Overdose Awareness Day.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Great Decisions – Topic Six: The Two Koreas, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Attempts to repair the rift between North and South Korea have stalled. With U.S./China relations deteriorating, South Korea may end up in the middle of the two superpowers. What kind of relationship will the U.S. and South Korea have in the future? Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, August 31, 1 to 3 p.m.

Deer & Tick Committee, Wednesday, September 1, 10 to 11 a.m.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, September 2, 6 to 7 p.m.